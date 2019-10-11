When Heather Beier opened Muddy Waters Yoga, she knew that retreats would be a priority because she wanted to help people have unique experiences.
That’s exactly what she helped 12 travelers from the Winona area and 12 from the Northfield, Minnesota, area do, with the help of a friend in Northfield who also owns a yoga studio.
The group of 24 went on a yoga retreat to Greece and visited three cities — Athens, Meteora and Santorini — between Sept. 24 and Oct. 1.
The trip included visiting the Parthenon in Athens and seeing unique rock formations with monasteries in Meteora.
The group also was able to enjoy meals at many “beautiful locations,” according to Beier. One of the locations, she recalled, was on the roof of a restaurant, where people often wait four months to go.
Beier said the trip was meant to help bring people together and help them learn about the destinations.
She said optional yoga or barre classes were added to the trip in the mornings and evenings, sometimes even on beaches.
“It seemed like it was going to be one of those opportunities that wouldn’t want to pass up,” said Nancy Denzer, who was one of the travelers from the Winona area, said. “I love yoga. I love traveling.”
Fellow traveler DeDe Olson, who also was with the Winona group, shares a similar love for those two hobbies.
“It took me about 12 minutes to decide that I was going to go. It just sounded so wonderful,” Olson said. “With someone planning the trip for you, it makes it all the better. And I’ve always wanted to go to Greece.”
Olson said one of her favorite parts of the trip was the history of the cities they visited. She said she gained a new appreciation for history, saying, “I feel like a tiny speck in time.”
She said that another amazing part of the trip was connecting with new people, ranging in ages from mid-20s to late-60s. Many of the travelers she did not know before the trip.
“We all got along. It was just like heartwarming to have this group of people together on this amazing adventure. Yeah, it was just fun,” Olson said.
“I’m forever touched by all these people that I met. They were just amazing. Everybody was encouraging everybody and just so kind. It was just an incredible experience. I will treasure it forever in my heart,” she said.
Denzer shared a similar appreciation for the people she met on the trip, and said her favorite part was “spending that time with like-minded people that were really interested in a country, but also interested in getting to know each other on a deeper, more meaningful level.”
Denzer said that the memories and connections that were developed with the people that went will leave a lifelong impact on her.
Beier said: “It allowed us some clarity. It allowed us to take a step back kind of from our daily grind.”
She mentioned that the trip gave people the opportunity to connect, take time to talk to others and not have to rush.
“We almost felt like this little family by the end. You start to realize everyone was more alike than they were different and sort of peel back the layers,” she said.
Beier said that Muddy Waters Yoga plans to have a retreat each year, though not all will be international. In July, a group will travel to Oregon for a white-river rafting and yoga retreat.
For more information about Muddy Waters Yoga and its retreats, visit www.muddywatersyoga.com.
