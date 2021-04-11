YMCA sees massive increase in membership since new facility's opening; new amenities praised

The new Winona Family YMCA facility has been open for close to four months now, and business is possibly the best it’s ever been.
Since Jan. 1, 1,099 new membership units have been added, which amounts to approximately 1,905 new members.
Winona Family YMCA CEO Janneke Sobeck said that January alone saw triple the volume of new members the Y typically sees in that month.
“That’s definitely (a record) for our facility,” Sobeck said. “I really don’t know in terms of other YMCAs, but for our organization, I think that must be a record.”
As for why membership has seen such a sharp increase, Sobeck posited a number of different factors:
“Obviously, a new facility attracts a lot of people; the timing was really great to take advantage of people who established New Year’s resolutions for themselves; and also, with the pandemic, I think people have been seeking out ways to add activity to their lives and find places for themselves and their families to do things together.”
Elsewhere, Sobeck said the Y has seen a 13% increase in members upgrading their membership to include 24-hour access. With the old facility located at 207 Winona Street — and most recently sold to Fastenal — a feature like that would not have been possible.
“(It’s) been really rewarding for our members as well as our staff,” Sobeck said. “We’re excited to be adding more in the YMCA.”
This can be seen as a relief for the Y, as the pandemic shuttered many operations with its arrival in the community last year and forced many entities, like the Y, to adapt and overcome to the many challenges they were faced with.
“It’s been interesting — we had our two closures last year, which were, of course, very difficult and, through the facility closures, we were still planning to open our new facility,” Sobeck said. “With COVID, (that) got delayed further than we would’ve liked, but we were able to open earlier this year and it has been such a great response from the community.”
As the Winona Daily News has shared before, the new Y has amenities that were either unable to live up to their full potential or absent entirely in the old facility, like the zero-depth entry to the pool — which has been a massive benefit to members with mobility issues, Sobeck said — a bigger Family Fun Center and a whirlpool sauna and steam room right on the pool deck.
“(The whirlpool sauna and steam rooms) were a huge liability (in the old facility), because we could not have staff supervising those amenities,” Sobeck said.
With the new facility and the various improvements the Y has been able to provide, Sobeck said the response from the community has been highly positive, with members commenting on how safe and comfortable they feel in the new space.
Perhaps it’s no surprise, then, that the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce named the Winona Family YMCA as “Nonprofit of the Year” and is set to honor them, as well as other businesses, later this month.
“That’s been so rewarding to have that kind of recognition after such a challenging year,” Sobeck said. “We, like every organization in the community, tried to continue to deliver our mission and serve the community and meet needs as we identified them. I think we were really able to pivot our resources to serve some of the gaps in the community.”