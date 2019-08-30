Elliot Michael Swart, 16, of Eyota died as the result of a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 74 and County Road 39 in the township of Elba after 1 p.m. Thursday.
Swart, driving a Toyota Corolla, failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the intersection while eastbound on County Road 39, resulting in a Ford F250 pickup, southbound on Highway 74, striking the car, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The pickup was driven by Zachary Oneal Guy, 41, of Waynesville, North Carolina. Zachary and passenger Haley Holcombe Guy, 38, of Waynesville sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Three minors, ages 10, 15 and 12, were passengers in the pickup and did not sustain injuries.
Everyone in the crash was wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol was not a factor.
Winona County sheriff's deputies and St. Charles Police Department, Fire Department and Ambulance assisted with the crash.
