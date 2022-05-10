Wyoming woman arrested after being found with missing teen in Onalaska

Alexandria Hernandez, 18, of Wyoming was charged Tuesday with interfering with child custody after being found May 9 in Onalaska with a missing juvenile.

An officer with the Onalaska Police Department was dispatched to Rowe Park on a suspicious vehicle call around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Hernandez was in the driver's seat and appeared to be "very out of it," as did the passenger, per the police report.

The passenger was identified as a missing teenager from Ohio. Hernandez initially said she had driven to Ohio to sightsee and eat, before stating she and the victim were friends. Hernandez said she went to Ohio to pick up the victim and bring that person back to Wyoming for a visit. Hernandez told officers the victim's parents were aware of the trip, per the report.

The Elyria Police Department in Ohio told Onalaska officers the victim had been missing since May 7. Per the report, the victim's guardian "advised that whoever had (the victim) (they) wish to have charged to the fullest extent."

The victim told officers their homelife was not good, and that they met Hernandez online a couple years ago and wanted to permanently move in with her.

Assistant District Attorney Courtney Strittmater informed the court Tuesday that the victim had been returned to their guardian's residence and that the guardian felt a signature bond for Hernandez was sufficient.

Judge Scott Horne told Hernandez while he did not believe she had malicious intent, "you can't be removing (juveniles) away from their home and the adults who have responsibility for them, even if they are willing to go with you."

Horne set a $5,000 signature bond and no contact order. Hernandez will be required to return to La Crosse for applicable court appearances.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0