WSU's recreation center helps community become more active with rock climbing

Every Tuesday from 5 to 9 p.m. for the next four weeks, children ages 3 to 14 years old will have the chance to enjoy the facility’s rock wall at a discounted rate.
But the fun doesn’t just stop at their age group, as their families and other members of the community, with rock climbing harnesses available for all ages, can also attend at the normal rate.
Mike Henderson, WSU associate director of the Outdoor Education and Recreation Center, explained that after needing to be closed twice for long periods of time in recent years — once during renovations of the Education Village and then again for the pandemic — staff wanted to provide an opportunity for not just students to enjoy the world-class rockwall, but also the community around the school.
“As we’ve been able to reopen, we’ve been trying to make a concerted effort of re-engaging with our community,” Henderson, who shared that the facility is the biggest compared to any other Midwest institution.
It wasn’t just the staff who had an interest in sharing the space with the community though, as Henderson did mention that the donors who helped provide for the large rock wall had expressed their wants for the space to be open to the general public.
As people who enjoy outdoor recreation — including rock climbing — Henderson said he and OERC staff wanted to provide the youth nights in the hopes to break down boundaries that might limit children from participating in such activities.
Audrey Diesslin repels down WSU's rock climbing wall in 2019.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Already, to break down boundaries, the OERC has worked to provide free rock climbing at Sugarloaf for many years.
As for the first Tuesday of the youth nights, on Nov. 2, Henderson shared that it was a success with 48 individuals participating, some showing up as early as 4:30 p.m.
Henderson said his favorite part of the first night was, “Honestly, it’s just the idea that we’re able to get more families engaged in outdoor recreation.”
He said, just like many other people who are passionate about an activity, that he enjoys helping other people become passionate about rock climbing and other outdoor activities also.
People are pictured using WSU's rockwall in 2019.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Henderson enjoys seeing families participate regularly in rock climbing with the OERC, as they begin to choose that as their prefered option on how they stay active together.
For more information about the youth nights and other opportunities at WSU, visit
www.winona.edu.
Touring the River Valley: Winona County
Lakeview
The Lakeview Drive Inn has been a Winona favorite for decades.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Hills
Pictured are the hills lining Winona.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Lake and High School
Pictured is West Lake Winona, with the Winona Senior High School in the distance.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Greenery
Pictured is the greenery in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Hills
Pictured are some of the many hills in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Greenery
Pictured is the greenery along Highway 14 in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Structures
Pictured are some structures off of Highway 14 in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Water
Pictured is a body of water along Highway 14.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Hills
Pictured are some of the hills in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm
Pictured is a farm in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Turbines
Pictured are turbines in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm
Pictured is a farm in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm
Pictured is a farm in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Welcome to Utica
Pictured is a barn in Winona County with a Welcome to Utica sign.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Tractor
A tractor works its way through a field in rural Winona County. The county boasts more than 1,000 farms covering nearly 270,000 acres.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm land
Pictured is farm land in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Solar panels
Pictured are solar panels in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Crop land
Pictured is crop land in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm equipment
Pictured is farm equipment in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Cows
Pictured are cows in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm land
Pictured is farm land in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Water
Pictured is a body of water in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Winona County sign
Pictured is one of the Winona County signs when coming from Olmsted County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Flag
Pictured is a flag flying high in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Water
Pictured is a stream of water in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Whitewater State Park
Pictured is the Whitewater State Park sign.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Bridge
Pictured is a bridge in Whitewater State Park.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Greenery
Pictured is greenery in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Hills
Pictured is greenery on hills in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Walking path
Pictured is a walking path in Whitewater State Park.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Water
Pictured is a path of water in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Fire tower
Pictured is Elba's historic fire tower.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Garvin Heights
The view of Winona from Garvin Heights, with Lake Winona in the foreground and the Mississippi River in the background. Winona County's many waterways provide natural beauty and a wealth of opportunities for outdoor recreation.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Garvin Heights
Pictured is a view of Winona when facing straight off of Garvin Heights.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Garvin Heights
Pictured is a view of Winona when facing left off of Garvin Heights.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Sugar Loaf
Sugar Loaf towers over the Winona landscape. Hikers can take a trail up the bluff for a bird's-eye view of the city.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
River
Pictured is the Mississippi River next to the city of Winona.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Bridge
The Hwy. 43 bridge spans the Mississippi River to connect Winona to Wisconsin.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Winona County
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.