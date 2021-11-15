WSU's recreation center helps community become more active with rock climbing

Every Tuesday from 5 to 9 p.m. for the next four weeks, children ages 3 to 14 years old will have the chance to enjoy the facility’s rock wall at a discounted rate.

But the fun doesn’t just stop at their age group, as their families and other members of the community, with rock climbing harnesses available for all ages, can also attend at the normal rate.

Mike Henderson, WSU associate director of the Outdoor Education and Recreation Center, explained that after needing to be closed twice for long periods of time in recent years — once during renovations of the Education Village and then again for the pandemic — staff wanted to provide an opportunity for not just students to enjoy the world-class rockwall, but also the community around the school.

“As we’ve been able to reopen, we’ve been trying to make a concerted effort of re-engaging with our community,” Henderson, who shared that the facility is the biggest compared to any other Midwest institution.

It wasn’t just the staff who had an interest in sharing the space with the community though, as Henderson did mention that the donors who helped provide for the large rock wall had expressed their wants for the space to be open to the general public.

As people who enjoy outdoor recreation — including rock climbing — Henderson said he and OERC staff wanted to provide the youth nights in the hopes to break down boundaries that might limit children from participating in such activities.

Already, to break down boundaries, the OERC has worked to provide free rock climbing at Sugarloaf for many years.

As for the first Tuesday of the youth nights, on Nov. 2, Henderson shared that it was a success with 48 individuals participating, some showing up as early as 4:30 p.m.

Henderson said his favorite part of the first night was, “Honestly, it’s just the idea that we’re able to get more families engaged in outdoor recreation.”

He said, just like many other people who are passionate about an activity, that he enjoys helping other people become passionate about rock climbing and other outdoor activities also.

Henderson enjoys seeing families participate regularly in rock climbing with the OERC, as they begin to choose that as their prefered option on how they stay active together.

For more information about the youth nights and other opportunities at WSU, visit www.winona.edu.

