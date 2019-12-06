The Winona State University Women's Rugby team, the Black Katts, will compete in the National Final Four Dec. 8 and 9 in Charlotte, North Carolina, after an undefeated run and a 74-12 win against Grand Valley State University.
This is the ninth consecutive year the team has advanced to the Final Four, and this year they will face Vassar College of Poughkeepsie, New York, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the Colorado School of Mines.
For more information on the event, contact Roger Riley at rriley@winona.edu.
