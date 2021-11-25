WSU to host new Winterfest event

Winona State University will host WinterFest from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, in Kryzsko Commons.

This family-friendly event is free and open to the community, and will include a magician, winter-themed stress relief events, and more.

From 5 to 7 p.m. activities include: Cookie Decorating and Hot Chocolate, Card Making for Senior Citizens, and Making Photo Snow Globes (all activities while supplies last). Karaoke will start at 5 p.m., Gift Card Bingo will start at 6 p.m., and at 7 p.m. Magician Derek Hughes will take the stage for a fun and entertaining show.

The evening will also include Seasonal Beverage Samples, and a 15% discount on Panda Express orders from 5 to 7 p.m.

Visitors are asked to bring gently used winter hats and gloves for the all-day Donation Drive and be sure to sign the Kindness Wall.

For more information, contact George Micalone at 507-457-5312.

