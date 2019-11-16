{{featured_button_text}}

The Mineralogical Society of America’s Jasquelin Peña from the University of Lausanne-Switzerland will present as part of Winona State University’s Earth Talks at 4 p.m. Nov. 18 in the Science Laboratory Center, Auditorium Room 120, 400 Winona St., Winona.

Peña’s presentation, “Translating molecular-scale environmental science into solutions to 21st century water challenges,” will illustrate how the combination of molecular-scale environmental science, surface chemistry and mineralogy has allowed her group to explore arsenic removal technologies.

The event is sponsored by the WSU Geoscience Department and is free and open to the public.

