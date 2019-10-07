Winonans will honor the life and work of author Toni Morrison from 7 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16, in Haake Hall, Conference Room 175.
Morrison, the great American novelist, died Aug. 5 at 88.
Morrison was a teacher, an editor and the author of 11 novels. A wordsmith, she mastered not language itself but rather the ability to work with language.
Morrison’s collaboration with language resulted in some of her greatest works: the novels "The Bluest Eye," "Sula," "Song of Solomon," "Tar Baby," "Beloved," "Jazz," "Paradise," "Love," "A Mercy," "Home" and "God Bless the Child," all of which will continue to feed readers for many years to come.
Her awards include the National Book Critics Circle Award, the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, the Nobel Prize in Literature and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
The event, hosted by Dr. Gretchen Michlitsch of the Winona State University English Department, will include a presentation on Morrison as well as readings from Morrison’s novels and her 1993 Nobel Lecture.
Michlitsch earned her PhD at the University of Wisconsin under the direction of African American literature scholar Dr. Nellie Y. McKay. She has presented and published on Morrison’s fiction and is a member of the international Toni Morrison Society.
To remember and to pay tribute to Morrison and her contribution to the world of literature, those in the Winona area are invited to this evening of literary remembrance.
This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
The event is sponsored by the Winona State University English Department.
