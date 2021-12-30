WSU student raises funds to travel to Costa Rica to provide medical services

A Winona State University student is ready to take her medical skills to treat individuals in Costa Rica, but first she is asking for the local community’s help in getting her there.

Kati Stoltman, a mom of three girls and an emergency medical technician at Winona Health, is looking to take the medical trip to gain experience as she works her way through higher education to become a physician assistant.

“I think it is just really going to help me. It’s gonna get me that hands-on experience. And it’s going to really open my eyes to another culture. I’ve lived in Minnesota my whole life, so I haven’t seen a whole lot of different cultures and it’d be really great to just be able to understand more than just Minnesota,” Stoltman said.

While in Costa Rica, Stoltman will work in a rural city to help provide services such as parasite treatment, treatment for injuries, check-ups, immunizations and more.

She said, “It’s kind of giving whatever that community needs to them.”

Travelers will be allowed one day of recreation while in the country.

Initially, when Stoltman, who will be a senior in the spring and will graduate from the pre-PA program in the fall, decided she wanted to take a medical trip, she didn’t have a particular place in mind. But, when the opportunity came up for students to take the trip to Costa Rica, she knew she wanted to go.

To help raise money for the trip, Vida Volunteer — the organization facilitating Stoltman’s journey — recommended that she could hold a shoe collection drive.

Stoltman liked the idea more than just asking for money.

Community members will have the chance to bring their gently used or new shoes to Central Lutheran Church on Jan. 2 from 2 to 4 p.m.

“All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of microenterprise partners in developing nations,” Stoltman wrote in an initial press release about the fundraiser. “Funds2Orgs helps impoverished people start, maintain and grow businesses in countries such as Haiti, Honduras and other nations in Central America and Africa. Proceeds from the shoe sales are used to feed, clothe, and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send to her son to law school.”

Stoltman will earn funds from Funds2Orgs, as they will purchase the shoes she collects from her.

She said the fundraiser helps keep “shoes out of a landfill, and it’s providing funding for this trip that’s going to help underserved countries, in this case Costa Rica. So it’s a small thing that (people) can do to help in a really big way.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.