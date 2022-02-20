WSU student dies from injuries after Winona car crash

A 20-year-old Winona State University student from Stevens Point, Wis., Hannah Goman, died as the result of injuries that occurred in a car crash Saturday morning in Winona.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2015 Chevy Silverado was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 61 at 12:45 a.m. Saturday when it collided with a 2010 Camry Toyota at the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 43.

Adam Samuel Anderson, 35, of Winona, was driving the Chevy, according to the report. Trena Lynn Anderson, 35, also of Winona, was a passenger in the Silverado. Neither of the Andersons experienced any injuries due to the crash.

Goman was a passenger in the Toyota, which was driven by Nicholas Robert Lemmerond, 21, of Oshkosh, Wis. Natalie Lynne Carlson, 22, of Oshkosh, was also a passenger in the Toyota.

All three individuals in the Toyota were transported to Winona Health. Lemmerond's and Carlson's injuries were not life threatening, while Goman was being treated for her life-threatening injuries before succumbing to them.

All individuals in the crash were wearing seatbelts, according to the State Patrol. The road conditions were reported as dry at the time.

The report stated that alcohol was involved in the incident.

As of Sunday morning, Adam Samuel Andersen was in Winona County jail for charges of fourth-degree driving while impaired and criminal vehicle operation causing bodily harm, the report said.

Outside agencies who assisted with the crash were the Winona County Sheriff's Office, the Winona Police Department and the Winona Fire Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.