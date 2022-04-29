WSU sales team makes university history with competition win

Winona State University’s sales team made history for the university recently when they took first at the National Shore Sales Challenge collegiate sales competition.

The win was the first time the university has won as the top university at a national sales competition.

An overall team win wasn’t the only accomplishment for the Winona participants though, as WSU student Mikaela Mohr took first place in the individual rankings.

The sales team’s history dates back to fall 2011, according to WSU sales team coach and marketing associate professor Marianne Collins, when a sales minor was introduced on the campus.

She shared that the minor gained quite a bit of interest right away.

Collins, who is retiring this year, making the first ever wins even more special, explained the summer after the minor was introduced she attended a sales educator training conference “where I met several sales faculty and sales center/sales team directors, hence stoking my interest in pursuing a similar initiative here at WSU.”

From those connections, Collins explained that she was invited to have some students participate in the Fall 2012 International Collegiate Sales Competition, which was hosted by Florida State University. Two WSU students attended this sales competition, which was also attended by many much larger universities.

Collins explained how sales competitions that the team attends work, “These are role play competitions that provide a buyer scenario that requires the student to act as a seller for a specific product (or) service and proceeds through several rounds to determine a winner. Each successive round is either a different part of the selling process or with a different buyer in the buying cycle.”

The sales team continued to grow at WSU after this first competition.

Collins shared that she was able to secure a sponsorship from Fastenal that led to the university’s Sales Center being established in 2013.

The funding enabled the team to have the ability to travel to competitions, to access technology used in professional sales, and to use different cases in classes and practices, along with many other opportunities.

The sales team has been able to establish relationships with multiple companies, Collins said, since its start, including CH Robinson, Gartner and Federated Insurance.

Collins shared that the center was later renamed the Strauss Center for Sales Excellence, in an honor of Bob and Mary Jo Strauss, who provided a generous donation.

Collins is now the director of the Sales Center, where she she “coordinates with our partners in regards to their financial sponsorship, roles on campus and classroom -- guest speakers, co-teaching in the classroom, acting as buyers/judges for in-class role plays, and recruiting events with our students.”

As for her role as the sales team coach, Collins helps prepare and coordinate for about four to six sales competitions each semester, which she travels with the students to.

She also recruits and selects students to be on the sales team – as students don’t get to automatically join just if they are interested – and helps prepare them twice a week for upcoming competitions.

Mohr, who is graduating this fall after completing a four-year degree within two years, interviewed to be on the sales team after a friend already on the team inspired her to.

Since joining the team about a year and a half ago, she’s learned the whole process of making a sales call in depth, while also having the opportunity to make new close friends and meet people from around the world.

When Mohr participates in competitions like the National Shore Sales Challenge collegiate sales competition, she says that she feels like a light switch turns on in her mind that puts her into business mode.

She said that she becomes focused on nothing but the sale that she’s working on, allowing her to really focus on what is going on in the role playing and listen to the potential customer closely, so that she can respond to their needs well.

About her win at the major competition recently, Mohr said, “I felt really proud.”

She recalled the final round of the competition, when all of the participants watched the finalists on a screen doing their sales role plays.

She had to shut the audience out of her mind, allowing her to focus on the actual sale itself instead of thinking of how many people were watching her.

It hit her how well she did during the sale though when she walked back into the room filled with participants and they were cheering for her.

Her teammates knew that she dominated compared to the other finalists. She had won the national competition.

This win was later confirmed during the banquet ceremony, as her name was the last one called – gaining her the honor of being #1 among all of the participants there.

As a prize for her win, Mohr received a check for $1,000, which was what really made her loved ones understand how impressive her win was, Mohr explained.

The WSU team was also honored with being the top team overall during the competition, even though many other teams present came from much larger schools.

Collins said about the win that she’s “thrilled and so very, very pleased for the students and the program as a whole.”

She believes that the WSU is able to stand out, because, “There is something special about the character of students at Winona State, they have an unparalleled work ethic, are coachable and have an innate sense of professional courtesy - all characteristics that potential employers value. We have had a 100% placement rate for numerous years, meaning that all our sales students are employed in their field within a year of graduation.”

Mohr is grateful for Collins, who has helped her get to the point that she is at now.

“She's such a mentor and she's very supportive,” Mohr said, sharing that Collins will give hours to the students helping them through sample cases multiple times in detail.

“She wants her students to succeed, but I think the biggest thing about Dean Collins is that she doesn't expect you to come home with first -- if you come home with first, that’s a bonus,” Mohr said. “She just wants you to do your best and like grow. And it is legitimately because of her that I feel very confident in my current sales skill sets.”

Mohr is excited for Collins to be able to retire, but she knows that she’s going to miss her.

Collins said, about her upcoming retirement, that she is “clearly torn, excited about the next chapter but I will very much miss my interactions with the students. They have been the best part of my role here at Winona State.”

She shared that interacting with the students has been her favorite part of coaching the sales team, because “their energy, ambition and willingness/dedication to learn inspires me,” she said.

She added about her students, “I am always excited about their future careers. In my mind, I can see their successes even if they are not yet aware of how talented they are.”

She said that while she hopes that her students learn sales skills through being on the sales team, she also hopes that they are pushed out of their comfort zone and that they learn teamwork through the opportunity.

As for the future of sales team, Collins said that interviews are currently happening to find a new coach.

“I am confident that we can find someone who can take the program to the next level. We continue to attract well-qualified students and support for our business partners, so I am excited to track the future of the program,” Collins shared.

