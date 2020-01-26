The WSU Retiree Center's Senior University will host a course titled "Peace and Justice After War" from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 27, Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24 and March 2 in Maxwell Hall, Room 257, 175 W. Mark St., Winona.
The course will be taught by David Speetzen, a philosophy professor and director of the conflict studies program at WSU, and will focus on the practical and ethical questions of the aftermath of war.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The cost to attend this course is $40 and registration is available online at winona.edu/retiree/senioruni.asp. For more information, contact the Retire Center at 507-457-5565.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.