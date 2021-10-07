WSU offers free application month and visitation opportunities

Winona State University will participate in College Knowledge Month, a statewide effort to provide every graduating high school senior the opportunity to apply for college and waive its $20 application fee for both prospective students and transfer students.

During College Knowledge Month, high schools and postsecondary institutions work together to engage students and offer support in the college application process.

While most universities waive application fees for only one week, WSU is offering free applications for the entire month of October, with the goal of making the application process more accessible for prospective students and working to diminish barriers for any and all students interested in attending WSU.

In addition, WSU has several special visit days throughout October, aimed at immersing prospective students in all that WSU has to offer and what Warrior Life is like.

WSU will hold a Virtual Saturday Visit on Saturday, Oct. 9, beginning at 10 a.m. This event will feature a general admissions presentation, housing overview, and spotlight on current students.

On Saturday, Oct. 16, prospective students can spend the morning with WSU's Athletic Training Faculty to learn more about the program and get all their questions answered. In the afternoon, attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to join a member of the Athletic Training faculty on the sidelines of the Winona State Warriors football game vs. Southwest Minnesota State.

Oct. 21-23, WSU Whistle Stop Campus Tours will depart the Admissions Office every half hour to allow prospective students and families scheduling flexibility. Each visit will last about two hours and will include an admissions presentation and a combination campus and housing tour.

Next month, the WSU Miller Brothers School of Engineering will hold an afternoon Engineering Showcase Nov. 20. Winona State is the only university in the U.S. that offers an ABET-accredited four-year degree in the specialty area of Composite Materials Engineering, and WSU’s General Engineering program, with focuses in Electronics or Statistics, is already one of the Midwest’s best general engineering programs.

To take advantage of free application month, visit https://www.winona.edu/admissions/undergraduate/apply.asp.

For more information on Admissions events during the month of October, visit https://www.winona.edu/admissions/undergraduate/visit-days.asp

