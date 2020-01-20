The Winona State University Department of Music will host a variety of performances in the upcoming weeks:
- A musical tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21 in the Vivian Fusillo Main Stage Theatre at the DuFresne Performing Arts Center, 450 Johnson St., Winona.
- A Minnesota Music Listening Contest at 1 p.m. Jan. 24 in the Recital Hall of the DuFresne Performing Arts Center.
- A music education workshop at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 1, Recital Hall at the DuFresne Performing Arts Center.
- Guest artist Faythe Vollrath on the harpsichord at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 in the Recital Hall of the DuFresne Performing Arts Center.
- Music Scholarship audition day, all day Feb. 22.
- Student Recital of Zachary Hathcock, percussion, at 4 p.m. Feb. 23 in the Recital Hall of the DuFresne Performing Arts Center.
