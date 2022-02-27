WSU Lyceum Series will present 'A Conversation with SNL’s Michael Che'

The Winona State University Lyceum Series will return this spring with “A Conversation with SNL’s Michael Che” at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24, in WSU’s McCown Gym, Memorial Hall.

Che has co-anchored Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live for seven seasons and is one of SNL’s head writers. He is known for his satirical style of comedy, and his award-winning writing and comedy have been showcased in many other television appearances, including on “The Daily Show” with Jon Stewart and as the co-host of the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Che also released his original sketch comedy show, “That Damn Michael Che,” last year on HBO Max.

“A Conversation with SNL’s Michael Che” will be moderated by WSU President Scott R. Olson and will cover a range of topics.

Ticket sales are available now. The event is open to WSU students, faculty, staff and the local community. Tickets for the public are $20; all ticket sales will take place online at wsustudentunion.universitytickets.com.

Since 1989, the WSU Lyceum Series has presented events and presentations for the Winona and Rochester communities that provide unique cultural enrichment and educational opportunities. The Lyceum Series aims to provide speakers in a variety of topics, such as the sciences, the arts, politics, literature, popular culture, and more. Funding for the Lyceum Series is provided by the WSU Foundation and Student Life fees.

Tickets and more information on the event can be found at wsustudentunion.universitytickets.com. Masks are required inside all WSU buildings. For more information on the Lyceum Series visit wsu.mn/lyceumseries.

