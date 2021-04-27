WSU Class of '21: Turning grief into determination

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As the relationship grew and the impact Saunders made deepened — even inviting her to holiday dinners if she wasn’t returning home — they lovingly gave her the nickname of being Bayer’s “Winona mom.”

“I lost my mother 6 years ago and was devastated,” Saunders wrote. “I cannot fathom being a new freshman in a new place and handling everything as well as she did.”

In Spring semester of her freshman year, Bayer’s support system deepened. She was invited to join a grieving group within the WSU counseling services and for the first time since she came to WSU, Bayer went from feeling detached to feeling completely supported on campus.

“It was the best decision I ever made,” Bayer said.

As time went on, her grief turned into determination to make a difference as a nurse.

In Bayer’s sophomore year she was accepted into the nursing program at WSU-Rochester, giving her an opportunity to do her clinical rotations at Mayo Clinic — in the same building her mom was in.

“That was an adjustment to go back into that building, hear the same sounds, smell the same smells, go through the same elevator,” she said with a sigh. “I reminded myself why I was there... and that I was going to be able to help.”