WSU Class of '21: Putting in hard work in and out of the classroom

Valtierra-Rangel had to teach himself everything from how to apply and submit applications, to figuring out financial aid and signing up for room and board.

After attending a semester at a college in South Dakota, Valtierra-Rangel soon transferred to be closer to home at WSU in a community where he felt comfortable. Growing up, Valtierra-Rangel took field trips through his school to WSU. He saw diversity and the acceptance of different cultures, which made him feel safe and welcomed.

When deciding what major to pursue, Valtierra-Rangel let his personal experience lead the way.

He decided on Social Work as a way to work with teenage youth who are faced with similar challenges and trauma as him. Valtierra-Rangel himself has experienced numerous traumatic events in his life, including losing his father and sister at a young age and his journey with mental health, to name a few.

He knows what it is like to not have someone who understands his experience. He wants to be the person that can relate to youth by becoming a school counselor or school social worker.

So far he’s gotten a good start on his dream. Through his practicum in Rochester, Valtierra-Rangel has gotten to work at a group home for teenage youth who have experienced trauma.