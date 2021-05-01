WSU Class of '21: Never losing sight of the finish line

“I am incredibly proud of myself,” Desch said.

He added that it’s important for students who are struggling to seek help.

“Too often we distance ourselves from others to a negative effect,” Desch said. “We would do ourselves a favor to realize we are all human and we all need help from others.”

For Desch, his help and support came from a few sources. One was from weekly counseling sessions through a local resource in Winona – which he forced himself to go to even when he wasn’t feeling like it. Other sources of support came in forms of morale boosting from the Warrior Success Center and emotional support from those around him.

Throughout it all, Desch was able to solidify his passion and journey forward.

Before choosing to pursue Applied Computer Science, he went through a range of other majors from Spanish to Chemistry to Biology, finally landing on computer science. He knew he would be able to build off that degree in the future, whether it was in deeper exploration of computer science or in exploring math or science.