WSU Class of ’21: A top student and a tutor for others

Liu came to WSU from the Hebei University of Technology to study composite materials engineering. Liu first learned of WSU’s composites program when she was a sophomore at her last college studying polymer materials engineering, a degree whose prerequisite courses were similar enough to allow for a smooth entry into the WSU’s program.

Through steadfast resolve and the support of professors and staff, Liu quickly became not only an outstanding student, but a tutor aiding other students through their coursework.

During her time at WSU, Liu worked as a tutor for six engineering courses over the last two years — even helping students adapt to distance learning through the pandemic. The position was the perfect opportunity for Liu to support her fellow classmates while also preparing herself for the Fundamentals of Engineering exam, an exhaustive exam that all students must take prior to graduation from the composites program.

“I am very happy that I am able to help students gradually adapt to online tutoring during this special time,” Liu said.