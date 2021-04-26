WSU Class of ’21: A top student and a tutor for others

This week, the Daily News is shining a spotlight on six graduating students profiled in a Winona State University commencement feature series. The stories, one per day, highlights students with hopeful, inspiring, or empowering stories of growth and determination during their college career.
There’s one last thing Zijie Liu needs to do before her final day at Winona State.
“The only thing I want to do before I graduate is to go to the cafeteria and have one last omelet,” Zijie Liu jokes.
As an international student from Tianjin, China, who’s set to graduate in less than two weeks, Liu says during her time at WSU she was surrounded by kindness, yet the transition into an English-speaking learning community was not an easy one.
“The most difficult time was at the beginning,” explains Liu. “I was afraid of talking to people because my English was poor and not even to mention class discussions and presentations which were disasters for me.”
But there were a lot of people at WSU giving Liu a hand and supporting her through the transition.
“All of my professors encouraged me and patiently guided me through my studies,” Liu said. “I could feel my progress speaking English little by little and found that my hard work was rewarded.”
Liu came to WSU from the Hebei University of Technology to study composite materials engineering. Liu first learned of WSU’s composites program when she was a sophomore at her last college studying polymer materials engineering, a degree whose prerequisite courses were similar enough to allow for a smooth entry into the WSU’s program.
Through steadfast resolve and the support of professors and staff, Liu quickly became not only an outstanding student, but a tutor aiding other students through their coursework.
During her time at WSU, Liu worked as a tutor for six engineering courses over the last two years — even helping students adapt to distance learning through the pandemic. The position was the perfect opportunity for Liu to support her fellow classmates while also preparing herself for the Fundamentals of Engineering exam, an exhaustive exam that all students must take prior to graduation from the composites program.
“I am very happy that I am able to help students gradually adapt to online tutoring during this special time,” Liu said.
In addition to her work as a tutor, Liu worked as a research assistant under the guidance of Dr. Beckry Abdel-Magid, conducting research on recycling technologies. Liu said that the position was a vital step in the development of her research skills, helping her prepare for her recent seminar presentation on lightning strike simulation on carbon nanotube composites. This research was presented and posted on the Ramaley research celebration website and will be featured in the Minnesota State student scholarly conference.
Liu will be continuing her education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she will be pursuing a Ph.D. conducting research in additive manufacturing, more popularly known as 3-D printing.
After achieving her Ph.D., Liu looks forward to working in the rapidly growing industry, especially as the technology behind additive manufacturing continues to develop.
“I hope I can work to solve the blind spots that still exist in this processing method and break through its existing limitations,” Liu said.
Zijie Liu, WSU graduating senior