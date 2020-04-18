You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
WSU appoints interim director of undergraduate admissions
0 comments

WSU appoints interim director of undergraduate admissions

{{featured_button_text}}
Gale Lanning

Gale Lanning

Winona State University has appointed Gale Lanning as interim director of undergraduate admissions.

As interim director, Lanning will provide leadership to the university in student recruitment and engagement strategies to increase enrollment for both the Winona and Rochester campuses.

She will work with the admissions team to provide information to prospective freshman and transfer students, high school and community college counselors, parents of prospective students, as well as faculty and staff. Lanning steps into the position previously held by Brian Jicinsky.

To learn more about Lanning's new position and qualifications, visit news.winona.edu/16815/wsu-appoints-interim-director-of-undergraduate-admissions/.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News