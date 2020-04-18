Winona State University has appointed Gale Lanning as interim director of undergraduate admissions.
As interim director, Lanning will provide leadership to the university in student recruitment and engagement strategies to increase enrollment for both the Winona and Rochester campuses.
She will work with the admissions team to provide information to prospective freshman and transfer students, high school and community college counselors, parents of prospective students, as well as faculty and staff. Lanning steps into the position previously held by Brian Jicinsky.
To learn more about Lanning's new position and qualifications, visit news.winona.edu/16815/wsu-appoints-interim-director-of-undergraduate-admissions/.
