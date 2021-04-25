WSU and SMU come together to clean up downtown Winona

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We all went to school here and we all still live here,” said Tracy Hale, director of alumni engagement at WSU. “Winona is our home and we want Winona to be proud of the campuses that are here. This is about taking down those walls and making Winona a better place and doing it together.”

The idea of a more intimate partnership began just last summer, Hale revealed, when she and SMU alumni relations coordinator Cheryl Boone Perez began brainstorming different ways to collaborate.

This resulted in members from both universities taking part in the Salvation Army’s bell ringing at Hy-Vee at Christmas time.

“We had a great response,” Hale said. “People in the community we’re so thrilled that we were doing that together.”

This positive response Hale and Boone Perez received encouraged them to plan additional collaborations between the two universities, like the street cleanup.

Bob Fisher, director of alumni relations at SMU, said service is important to both universities, with Hale adding that it’s instrumental to what each university is as an institution.

“We just want to take care of a place that we love and want to live in,” Fisher said.