The curtain will rise this weekend on the latest production from the Winona Senior High School Theatre Group.
Students will stage showings of “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” a musical by Lawrence Kasha and David Landay based on the 1954 film by Stanley Donen. The performances will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14; 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15; 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16; and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in the WSHS Auditorium. Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for students, available at the high school activities office and also at the door.
“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” according to Music Theater International, tells the story of Adam Pontipee (played by Jacob Slinkman) and his six unruly brothers, who think they know what a woman’s place is and how to keep her there.
It takes Milly Brandon (Adeline Matthees), Adam’s spirited new wife, and six other savvy women to show them who’s boss.
You have free articles remaining.
The brothers will be played by John Ringlien, Caidan Hoarn, Jaylon Stolpa, Dominic McQuinn, Zane Al-Saeed and Preston Kamrowski.
The brides will be played by Elaina Fabian, Emma Bucknam, Kailee Slinkman, Hailey Haxton, Katie Pflughoeft and Lily Compton.
Others with roles in the musical include Nazareth Bernard, Jack Motl, David Konkel, Cody Wojahn, Reed Schawnke, Viggo Smith, Ashley Roetter, Naomi Carter, Harrison Bennick, Ashlyn Full, Willa Krase, Maddy Kalsheuer, Grace Maki, Carly Kastello, Keira Paulson, Ellie Kastello, Morgan Sanchez and David Konkel.
The tech crew includes: Ava Board, Brenna Borzyskowski, Olivia Bublitz, Aaron Chernega, Julia Czaplewski, Mason Davis, Cooper Hancock, Julia Kopperud, Kelsi Kuchel, Jaron Pizarro, Ava Ringlien, Dave Smith, Mirra Swenson and Kate Thompson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.