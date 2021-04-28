 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WSHS Theatre group to present 'Clue on Stage'
0 comments

WSHS Theatre group to present 'Clue on Stage'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cast of Clue

Left to right, standing: John Ringlien, Viggo Smith, Lily Compton, Zane Al-Saeed and Jay Spartz. Sitting: Hailey Haxton, Preston Kamrowski, Ro Paulson.

 Contributed photo

Come enjoy a fun-filled comedic murder mystery with all your favorite board game characters.

The WSHS Theatre Group will present “Clue on Stage: High School edition” based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn and the Hasbro board game Clue.

The performances will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, April 30 and 3 p.m. Saturday, May 1. Admission is free; however, the audience is limited to 267 seats per performance (doors open 30 minutes before the performance).

Masks are required and seating will be designated to ensure social distancing.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mayorkas welcomes new U.S. citizens in NYC

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Notable alumni of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News