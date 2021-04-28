WSHS Theatre group to present 'Clue on Stage'

Come enjoy a fun-filled comedic murder mystery with all your favorite board game characters.

The WSHS Theatre Group will present “Clue on Stage: High School edition” based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn and the Hasbro board game Clue.

The performances will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, April 30 and 3 p.m. Saturday, May 1. Admission is free; however, the audience is limited to 267 seats per performance (doors open 30 minutes before the performance).

Masks are required and seating will be designated to ensure social distancing.

