WSHS Theatre group to present 'Clue on Stage'

Come enjoy a fun-filled comedic murder mystery with all your favorite board game characters.
The WSHS Theatre Group will present “Clue on Stage: High School edition” based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn and the Hasbro board game Clue.
The performances will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, April 30 and 3 p.m. Saturday, May 1. Admission is free; however, the audience is limited to 267 seats per performance (doors open 30 minutes before the performance).
Masks are required and seating will be designated to ensure social distancing.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.