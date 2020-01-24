It’s playoff time for the Winona Senior High School Theatre Group.
A cast and crew of 20 students, under the direction of director Debbie Berhow and technical director Susan Krohse, has been rehearsing the one-act play “A Memory of Harold” before the MSHSL subsection competition, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 24 at Kasson-Mantorville High School.
The group is planning public performances at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, in the WSHS auditorium. Both performances will be followed by an improvisational act. Admission, available at the door, is $7 for adults and $3 for students.
“A Memory of Harold” is a dramatic work written by Ev Miller and is produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., Englewood, Colo.
The play, according to the description, features a young man (Robert, played by freshman Dominic McQuinn) recalling his high school years and remembering Harold, who was “double ugly, wearing … thick glasses that covered eyes so weak a person got dizzy looking at him.”
As a prank, Harold’s classmates made him believe one of the girls in their group was interested in him. When Harold arrives to take her to the prom, the “joke” is revealed, illustrating how insensitivity can affect those around us.
The cast and crew include: Dominic McQuinn, Kailee Slinkman, Emma Bucknam, Caidan Hoarn, Hailey Haxton, Lily Compton, Willa Krase, Preston Kamrowski, Jacob Slinkman, Reed Schwanke, Zane Al-Saeed, Livie Johnston, John Ringlien, Carly Kastello, Morgan Sanchez, Ava Ringlien, Olivia Bublitz, Jaron Pizarro, Julia Kopperud, Kate Thompson, Debbie Berhow, and Susan Krohse.
For more information, follow the WSHS Theatre Group on Facebook.
