WSHS Spanish students make books for students in Nicaragua

Winona Public Schools
Students in a Winona Senior High School Spanish class have continued a tradition of sharing their work with children in Central America.
Students in Spanish 4, taught by Susan Larsen, wrote 13 books to share with school-age children in Matagalpa, Nicaragua, as well as with Winona Area Public Schools elementary students in the Ríos Spanish Immersion Program.
The students also read each book aloud using Flipgrid, which is shared with students in the Ríos program.
This tradition started in the 2014-15 school year, and the first books were sent to Nicaragua in 2015. A total of 184 books have been produced and shared by WSHS Spanish students since then.
The project continues to enrich the WSHS curriculum while providing a rewarding and authentic experience for the students.
IN PHOTOS: Winona Senior High School Commencement Exercises 2021
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Codee Hitz-Kelly presents her commencement speech, entitled "Six Feet Apart."
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Members of the 10th and 11th grade WSHS band perform under the direction of Myron Haug and Timothy Gleason at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Dane Reinardy receives his diploma from WAPS Superintendent Annette Freiheit.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Calla Swenson waves to the crowd after she receives her diploma at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Alexus Obiofu shares a look with her classmates during the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Tucker Merchlewitz receives his diploma at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
The Winona Senior High School Class of 2021 throw their caps in the air at the end of the 151st annual commencement ceremony.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement-2021
Winona Senior High's Phoenix Matthees receives her diploma at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Commencement speaker Alex Charles provides a bit of humor for those in attendance during his speech entitled "Raise the Bar" on Friday evening at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Chloe Hughes receives her diploma at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High School's 151st annual commencement ceremony was held on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Issara Schmidt and Jack Liedel present their speech entitled "The Lessons Along the Way" at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Keyawn Burton receives his diploma at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Colleen Halleck presents her speech entitled "The Importance of People" at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
The WSHS choir, directed by Dr. Travis Sletta and accompanied by pianist Jean Jorde, sings the song "Like An Eagle" at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
The Winona Senior High class of 2021 walks toward their seats to begin the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
The Winona Senior High class of 2021 and the choir members look on as speakers take the podium at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
The senior class of 2021 waits in the heat for the 151st annual commencement ceremony to begin on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
