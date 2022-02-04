WSHS Spanish students make books for students in Nicaragua

Students in a Winona Senior High School Spanish class have continued a tradition of sharing their work with children in Central America.

Students in Spanish 4, taught by Susan Larsen, wrote 13 books to share with school-age children in Matagalpa, Nicaragua, as well as with Winona Area Public Schools elementary students in the Ríos Spanish Immersion Program.

The students also read each book aloud using Flipgrid, which is shared with students in the Ríos program.

This tradition started in the 2014-15 school year, and the first books were sent to Nicaragua in 2015. A total of 184 books have been produced and shared by WSHS Spanish students since then.

The project continues to enrich the WSHS curriculum while providing a rewarding and authentic experience for the students.

