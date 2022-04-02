WSHS orchestra students travel to New York City

The Winona Senior High School Orchestra traveled to New York City the week of March 21-26.

Students experienced musical and cultural highlights of the city, including a performance of Hamilton on Broadway, a performance by the American Symphony Orchestra at Carnegie Hall, and an afternoon in the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

They also toured popular historical and tourist sites such as the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, the 9-11 Memorial, and Rockefeller Center. Students also had time to explore Central Park, Times Square and Fifth Avenue.

Every three years the orchestra makes this cultural and educational trip so that all students have the opportunity to experience it sometime within their sophomore, junior, or senior year.

Students were especially excited to travel this year after the pandemic had made regular fundraising challenging for a couple years.

The orchestra is especially grateful to the large contributors this year: Strings in Motion, the Foundation for WAPS and the Eagles. The trip also wouldn’t have been possible without the parent chaperones: Terri Spartz, Jill Quandt, Scott Jensen, Amy Uribe and Sheila Dunn.

