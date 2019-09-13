The Woodlawn Cemetery’s staff is preparing for a lengthy process of restoring the cemetery to how it was before Wednesday’s EF1 tornado.
According to National Weather Service, the tornado might have included wind speeds of 95 mph and moved less than a quarter mile. The tornado was estimated to be 80 yards wide.
An early estimate of the damages is between $150,000 to $200,000. A tool shed was damaged by a large tree, and several headstones were knocked over. No mausoleums in the cemetery experienced damage.
City and state grants will be looked into for helping pay for repairs. Donations also are asked for to help pay for the costs.
Work was done on Thursday to help clear fallen trees.
Tim Leahy, Woodlawn Cemetery superintendent, said that the cemetery will be closed until it is safe for people to go in. Leahy said volunteers are not asked for at the moment.
To donate, visit www.woodlawncemeterymn.com.
