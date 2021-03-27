Women's History Month: Laura Ross Wolcott, M.D.

Saturday, March 27: Laura Ross Wolcott, M.D. (1826‐1915)

Dr. Laura Ross Wolcott had two obituaries printed in her local newspaper, approximately five or six decades apart. The first one was fake, placed by a male colleague who wanted her gone. He thought that her patients, seeing that she was dead, would seek out another doctor. But a rival newspaper in Milwaukee ran a story that Dr. Wolcott was, indeed, a bona fide physician and still very much alive.

At the time, woman doctors were considered “quacks.” Dr. Wolcott had graduated from the Women’s Medical College of Pennsylvania in 1856; the third woman in the United States to earn a medical degree. She was also the first woman medical doctor in Wisconsin. But the male doctors rejected her application to join the Medical Society of Milwaukee County because she was a woman. In frustration, Dr. Wolcott moved to Paris, where she attended classes at the University of Paris and the Sorbonne, worked in a hospital and served as a commissioner to the Paris World’s Fair.