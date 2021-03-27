Women's History Month: Laura Ross Wolcott, M.D.

Saturday, March 27: Laura Ross Wolcott, M.D. (1826‐1915)
Dr. Laura Ross Wolcott had two obituaries printed in her local newspaper, approximately five or six decades apart. The first one was fake, placed by a male colleague who wanted her gone. He thought that her patients, seeing that she was dead, would seek out another doctor. But a rival newspaper in Milwaukee ran a story that Dr. Wolcott was, indeed, a bona fide physician and still very much alive.
At the time, woman doctors were considered “quacks.” Dr. Wolcott had graduated from the Women’s Medical College of Pennsylvania in 1856; the third woman in the United States to earn a medical degree. She was also the first woman medical doctor in Wisconsin. But the male doctors rejected her application to join the Medical Society of Milwaukee County because she was a woman. In frustration, Dr. Wolcott moved to Paris, where she attended classes at the University of Paris and the Sorbonne, worked in a hospital and served as a commissioner to the Paris World’s Fair.
Upon her return to Milwaukee, Dr. Laura’s mentor, the highly respected Dr. Erastus Wolcott, smoothed the way for her admittance to the Medical Society of Milwaukee County. The two doctors eventually married. Dr. Laura Wolcott organized women’s suffrage meetings in Madison and Milwaukee. She became the first president of the Wisconsin Woman Suffrage Association and expanded the organization throughout the state. Dr. Wolcott arranged the first suffrage convention in Milwaukee in 1867, with Susan B. Anthony as the primary speaker.
