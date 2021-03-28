 Skip to main content
Women's History Month: Elizabeth Thatcher Kent
Women’s History Month

Meet women through history during March series
AAUW

The local chapter of the American Association of University Women celebrate 100 years of the woman's right to vote.

 steve rundio
Elizabeth Thatcher Kent

Kent

Elizabeth Thatcher Kent (1863-1952) is remembered as a women’s rights activist and environmentalist. She was a visionary leader in winning the right to vote in California in 1911. Rejecting the high society events, she believed in the necessity of getting out and spreading the message of women’s suffrage at every opportunity.

After California’s successful vote, she moved her activism to the national stage. She joined her husband in Washington D.C. where he was serving as a Congressman from California. She was the featured speaker at the 1913 and 1914 Convention of National American Women’s Suffrage Association and she led their Congressional Committee. She helped form the Congressional Union (renamed the Women’s Party) which picketed the White House. She was arrested and taken to jail. Her husband paid her bail to keep her out of jail over her objections.

She lobbied members of Congress and testified before congressional committees. After returning to California, she and her husband purchased land to protect the cutting of redwood trees. They donated 295 acres to the Federal government which is now the Muir Woods National Monument.

