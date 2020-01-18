The Women’s Resource Center in Winona is proving it recognizes women are not the exclusive victims of domestic and sexual abusive and showing that it wants to have its services available to everyone, no matter what gender they identify as.
A name change supports the center’s willingness to help all. After 41 years of being the Women’s Resource Center, the center will now be known as the Advocacy Center of Winona.
“Abuse happens to everyone. It’s not limited to gender. It’s not limited to class. It’s not limited to race. It’s not limited to anyone,” Crystal Hegge, executive director of the Advocacy Center of Winona, said.
The name change was considered long before Hegge started last year, she said, and the staff discussed the idea and what it would like for the center.
“So the inspiration really came from years of conversation and wanting to be more inclusive to everybody that we serve,” Hegge said. “We really want to reach out to the community and make sure that people know that this is a resource for everyone.”
Services offered by the center will not change.
“The only thing that’s really going to change is we’re really hoping to reach more people. We know that there’s people in our community who are not receiving services, and we want to be welcoming and inclusive to all victims and survivors of gender-based violence,” Hegge said.
The staff is planning for the likely increase of clients.
The services provided by the Advocacy Center of Winona make it a key organization for the area.
The center is the only 24-hour crisis line in the county, which gives people someone to talk to about abusive situations every day, even holidays. Additionally, someone is always on call to meet with a person if they are in need of help.
The staff can help with changing locks on residences and assist in finding emergency housing for people attempting to escape violent situations.
Once the clients are safe, the staff at the center help lead them through the legal system, including orders for protection or harassment restraining orders.
The staff might attend court appearances, so the victims do not have to attend unless wanting to or if they are needed to. The employees can then report back to the clients what happened.
If an impact statement is needed in court, the center's staff will help clients prepare and find stability in dealing with the situation.
“We’re literally the people holding their hand and making sure that they can navigate the system after a traumatic incident, because often times people who are victims of sexual assault and domestic violence are vulnerable, scared, unsure of what’s next or who to trust,” Hegge said, adding that victims can be easily manipulated by people defending the abuser.
"They’re easily overwhelmed by the situation. And so having somebody who is really looking out for their interests is really important in the healing process. It can make a huge difference in the long-term mental health of our clients,” she said.
The staff can also help support clients in medical situations, such as when a rape kit is being completed.
Support groups are also available for people who are victims of abuse.
If the victim is unable to leave the abusive situation — whether because of finances, children or other fears — the center can help them create safety plans to avoid additional harm.
The center works hard to make sure clients know it’s not their fault that they are in or have suffered through traumatic situations.
No one is required to be helped by the center, though.
Although the center’s staff might reach out after an arrest to see whether help is needed, the victim can easily say no and the center will respect that.
“We really have to make sure we work with them where they’re at,” Hegge said. The victims will be able to decide what services they need and where they are at in processing the traumatic situations."
The center will not report the situations unless they are asked to by the victims or if a child is at risk. If a child is involved and harmed, the center is required to report the situation to Child Protective Services.
All services offered by the center are free to those who need them.
Hegge said: “I think that one of the most important things that we do is that we really are there for people when the crisis happens and then beyond that, as well.”
Community education is also a focus of the Advocacy Center of Winona.
The center’s staff members communicate with other organizations, put up booths at fairs and talk with area employers to raise awareness of signs of abuse.
Advocacy training is also available through the center. Community and awareness events are used to help with this training, including presentations.
“We do our events to really just get people talking and understanding the prevalence of domestic violence in our community,” Hegge said. “Right now, domestic violence is the number one reported violent crime over all other violent crimes combined, so it’s a difficult thing for our community right now."
Hegge said there are many different types of abuse, which don’t always involve noticeable physical bruises. Abuse can also be emotional, mental and financial.
She said examples include control of another person and manipulation, along with stalking on social media, in person or by proxy.
Sleep deprivation is another problem. She said people might cause others to lack sleep, leading them to being confused, disoriented and unable to be in a healthy mental state. Sometimes victims are unable to sleep because of fear for their own lives or the lives of their children.
Karin Sonneman, Winona County attorney, said the center plays an important role in the lives of people who have been abused.
The center partners with the county attorney's office for many different opportunities, including the county’s Sexual Assault Interagency Council, which helps improve the way sexual assaults are responded to.
The county also partners with the center to work on the RE Initiative at Winona State University, which focuses on gender-based violence and supporting those who have become a victim. The initiative also “works to create a culture of respect and responsibility,” according to WSU’s website.
Sonneman said the county helps victims legally, but the advocates at the Advocacy Center of Winona step up to help them emotionally.
Sonneman is happy with the name change.
“I think it’s great that they’ve moved away from that more gender-specific name, because throughout the time I’ve been in the justice system, which is now 30 years, there are also men who are victims of sexual abuse, men who are victims of domestic violence,” she said. “I think to just be the Advocacy Center says they’re open to helping people of all genders and all representations of genders."
Hegge said the Advocacy Center of Winona’s annual gala is set for March 21 and will be a way for the community to help support the center.
Other upcoming events with the center include Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April and an annual garden tour on July 18.
For more information about or to help support the center, visit www.wrcofwinona.org.
The center is located at 100 Latsch Square, Suite 201, in Winona.
From 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, the Advocacy Center of Winona can be contacted by calling 507-452-4440.
For the 24-hour crisis line, call 507-452-4453.
If in an emergency situation where immediate help is needed, call 911.
