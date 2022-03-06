WNB Financial supports Above and Beyond students with $10,000 challenge contribution

WNB Financial is supporting a new scholarship fund to support the Winona Daily News Above and Beyond program with a challenge contribution of $10,000.

WNB’s contribution will be used to help fund scholarships for some of this year’s Above and Beyond students and establish a sustaining fund through the Winona Community Foundation for future scholarships.

After a two-year pause because of COVID, the Winona Daily News has relaunched the series that honors high school seniors from the Winona area who have overcome obstacles or provided exemplary service to others.

Since the Winona Daily News Above and Beyond program began, original partners Winona State University, Saint Mary’s University and Minnesota State Southeast have provided scholarship assistance to students who have pursued their higher education in Winona.

Longtime Winona Senior High School baseball coach Jerry Raddatz also has provided scholarships for worthy Above and Beyond students.

The $10,000 contribution from WNB Financial kicks off a community drive to provide more scholarship assistance for Above and Beyond students.

“As a community bank, our mission at WNB Financial is to enrich lives and invest in the communities we serve,” said David Vaselaar, WNB Financial president and chief executive officer. “We’re proud to partner with the Winona Community Foundation and the Winona Daily News Above and Beyond program to support education and extend opportunities for every student to succeed.”

Nancy Brown, president and CEO of the Winona Community Foundation, said: “The Above and Beyond program recipients are truly inspiring. It was really exciting when we learned how WNB Financial stepped up in such a big way to benefit these students. To be a small part of helping these students succeed by serving as the fund sponsor of the Above and Beyond Scholarship Fund is an honor for the Winona Community Foundation. We look forward to stewarding this scholarship program for years to come.”

Bob Heisse, executive editor of the Daily News and River Valley Media Group, thanked WNB Financial and the Winona Community Foundation for supporting and expanding the Above and Beyond program.

“The Daily News is proud to recognize these outstanding students year after year, and they will benefit from the generosity of the Winona community moving forward,” Heisse said.

To give online, visit www.winonacf.org/donate. Checks can be written to the the Winona Community Foundation and reference Above and Beyond; this can be in the memo line or in the payable to line. Mail to Winona Community Foundation, 111 Riverfront Suite 2E, Winona, MN 55987. Please contact the Foundation prior to making a gift of stock or mutual fund shares.

