WNB Financial shreds 14,651 pounds of paper as part of "Shred Day"

As part of “Shred Day” on Thursday, WNB Financial was able to destroy 14,651 pounds of paper at its Winona East Office.
Using confidential documents, out-of-date tax returns, bank statements, credit card receipts, insurance records and any documentation containing a name with a telephone number, street address or email address, community members were able to partake in the event free of charge.
The event was made possible through a partnership with Winona ORC, which is the “community leader in providing job opportunities for people with disabilities, helping them realize their potential.”
Winona ORC provides job-related services to people with barriers to employment in Southeast Minnesota.
For more information, visit http://www.winonaorc.org/
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Josh DeLaRosa
News reporter
Winona Daily News reporter Josh De LaRosa can be reached at 507-453-3501.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.