WNB Financial helped give comfort to those in need, delivering 351 items collected through its annual Bears & Blankets drive.
WNB Financial collected the items from Nov. 29 through Dec. 16 at its three Winona offices. Employees delivered the items to 12 local organizations, and those organizations will distribute the items to those in need of comfort throughout the year.
This year’s benefiting organizations included: Family & Children’s Center, Habitat for Humanity, Hiawatha Valley Mental Health, Grace Place of Winona, Saint Anne Extended Healthcare, Sauer Health Care, Sugar Loaf Senior Living, Winona Health, Winona Fire Department, Winona Police Department, Winona Senior High School’s Counseling Office and Winona Volunteer Services.
