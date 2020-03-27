WNB Financial extends temporary lobby closures in Minnesota and Wisconsin

WNB Financial has announced it is extending temporary lobby closures through at least Monday, April 13, in accordance with Minnesota’s stay-at-home order.

The extension is longer for lobbies in Wisconsin, which are expected to open back up on Monday, April 27, due to Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order lasting two weeks longer than Minnesota’s.

Lobbies were originally scheduled to re-open on April 1 before both Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued their stay-at-home orders.

In a release issued Thursday, WNB Financial reiterated that its drive-up windows remain open during regular business hours and that electronic banking services remain open 24/7.

Customers needing assistance are encouraged to call 507-454-8800 or toll free 800-546-4392.

WNB Financial stressed that customers can rest assured their money is safe and fully insured and that they offer insurance of funds through the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., which covers up to $250,000 per depositor for each account ownership category.

WNB Financial marketing manager Jenny Baertsch said the WNB Financial team meets daily to monitor the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to respond accordingly to new developments.

“We’ll continue to watch, and if things change then we’ll follow suit,” Baertsch said.

