Winona and La Crosse warming centers have each been awarded $300 in a donation by WNB Financial, the bank has announced.
Through its “Jeans Day” collections, WNB Financial has raised a total of $600 to be split evenly between the Winona and La Crosse community warming centers.
Both centers provide safe and warm environments for the adult homeless population during the winter months, and are made possible by the Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota and the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of La Crosse, respectively.
As a financial institution, professional attire is commonplace at WNB Financial. However, Jeans Day allows employees to be more casual for a small price of $2, and that money is subsequently used to give back to the community they serve.
WNB Financial marketing director Jenny Baertsch said employees are asked to nominate a nonprofit that could benefit from Jeans Day and then a vote is held to see which nonprofit will be selected.
The warming centers of Winona and La Crosse were selected because of the frigid temperatures brought on by the winter months.
“I think that’s just at the forefront of people’s minds,” Baertsch said. “There are folks out there who don’t have a warm place to go in the evening.”
Baertsch added that the money used in these donations comes exclusively from employees of the bank and not the bank itself.
“This is truly kept separate in a separate account,” Baertsch said. “This money is 100 percent from our employees and the bank just cuts the check on the employees’ behalf.”
Being a community bank, Baertsch said donations are a way for WNB Financial to give back to the community, as they would not exist without the support.
“It is essential that we support the community we serve every day,” Baertsch said. “It’s essential that not only do we give back in terms of writing a check to support a community organization, it’s important that we’re giving our time, our talent and efforts in terms of volunteer hours.”
