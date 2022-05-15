 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WNB employees donate $2,000 from Jeans Days to humane societies

WNB Financial announced four $500 donations to humane societies in the communities it serves.

These donations were made possible from “Jeans Day” funds, where employees choose to pay $2 each Friday to wear casual jeans during the work day, with the proceeds benefitting non-profit organizations.

Jeans Day donations will benefit:

  • $500 to Winona Area Humane Society
  • $500 to Hiawatha Animal Humane Society in Lake City, Minn.
  • $500 to Eau Claire County Humane Association
  • $500 to Coulee Region Humane Society in Onalaska, Wis.

WNB Financial employees understand the importance of giving back to the communities they serve, individually volunteering 8,108 hours of service over the past five years.

In 2021, 38 employees volunteered with 73 different organizations, and as a company WNB gifted over $414,200 to the community in the areas of education and youth programs, fine arts and culture, health and wellness, economic development, and community service.

