Wisconsin DHS urges vaccination, masking as cases rise

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued a call for vaccination Thursday as case rates and hospitalizations rise in all regions of Wisconsin.
In Wisconsin, nearly 635,000 cases have been confirmed during the pandemic, and the current seven-day average is 1,104, double that of the week prior and 11 times that of a month ago, said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary for DHS.
Four deaths were reported Thursday, for a total of 7,466 fatalities from the coronavirus.
“We are clearly seeing a surge in cases ... The delta variant is a whole new game because it is highly contagious,” says Willems Van Dijk, noting one infection from the original variant led to six cases, while one delta infection results in 30. As of Wednesday, 693 delta cases were confirmed in Wisconsin.
“You can easily see how this variant can spread like wildfire,” Willems Van Dijk said. “If you are unvaccinated and exposed it’s not a question of if you’ll get (COVID-19) but when.”
Gov. Tony Evers Thursday was frank about the state of the pandemic, stating, “Folks this delta variant is no joke...This is now a fight against the delta variant and all the potential variants that can follow.”
The COVID-19 vaccines, Evers stressed, are safe and effective and available for all individuals 12 and older, regardless of immigration status, and even those who have previously been infected should get their shots.
Other states have seen extreme surges in cases, with hospitals at or over capacity with coronavirus patients. Florida had a seven-day average of over 19,000 cases per day last week, despite having a fully vaccinated percentage of close to 50%, as doses Wisconsin.
“What we’re seeing happen in Florida could happen here. Wisconsin has a similar vaccination rate as Florida,” said Willems Van Dijk.
The DHS urged all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks when in public to held “stabilize disease spread,” and called for schools to implement universal masking, as recommended by the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics.
Currently, the School District of La Crosse is following Harvard Global Health Institute guidelines, requiring face coverings for students in grades 4K through 7 when the seven-day average infection rate is above 2 per 100,000 per day.
Issuing a statewide mask mandate, Evers said, is not currently being considered. Whether vaccination will be mandated for state government workers is likely to be decided next week.
“Clearly, as an employer of many thousands of people we want to make sure we’re doing our part to get those shots in arms,” Evers said.
Willems Van Dijk and Dr. Ryan Westergaard addressed the FDA’s anticipated impending approval of a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised or select other individuals, noting without current authorization, no one should be attempting to get another shot.
“The message for today about third doses is right now it is not appropriate or recommended,” Westergaard said.
