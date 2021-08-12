Wisconsin DHS urges vaccination, masking as cases rise

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued a call for vaccination Thursday as case rates and hospitalizations rise in all regions of Wisconsin.

In Wisconsin, nearly 635,000 cases have been confirmed during the pandemic, and the current seven-day average is 1,104, double that of the week prior and 11 times that of a month ago, said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary for DHS.

Four deaths were reported Thursday, for a total of 7,466 fatalities from the coronavirus.

“We are clearly seeing a surge in cases ... The delta variant is a whole new game because it is highly contagious,” says Willems Van Dijk, noting one infection from the original variant led to six cases, while one delta infection results in 30. As of Wednesday, 693 delta cases were confirmed in Wisconsin.

“You can easily see how this variant can spread like wildfire,” Willems Van Dijk said. “If you are unvaccinated and exposed it’s not a question of if you’ll get (COVID-19) but when.”

Gov. Tony Evers Thursday was frank about the state of the pandemic, stating, “Folks this delta variant is no joke...This is now a fight against the delta variant and all the potential variants that can follow.”