All members of the Winona State University and Winona communities are invited to a Winter Warrior Game Day Experience celebrating the last women's and men's home basketball games of the season against Southwest Minnesota State University from 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 15 in the hallway adjacent to McCown Gym, 131 W. Sanborn St. Winona.
The first 100 WSU students with ID will receive a free soft pretzel and dip, and the event is free to the public and includes local vendors, student group tables, contests, games, giveaways and more. To learn more, visit news.winona.edu/16407/winter-warrior-game-day-experience-2020/.
