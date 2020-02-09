Winter storm leaves behind nearly a foot of snow in La Crosse, Winona area

While the threat for heavy snow is gradually shifting east into central Wisconsin, roads remain snow-covered and dangerous in most areas, according to the National Weather Service in La Crosse.
A winter storm dumped nearly a foot of snow throughout the region, with the bulk falling along the Interstate 90 corridor.
Crashes and slide-offs continue to be reported by law enforcement. Avoid unnecessary travel as road crews work to clear major highways first.
The bulk of additional snow accumulations today will be east of the Mississippi River.
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Key links when severe weather strikes
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.