Winter storm leaves behind nearly a foot of snow in La Crosse, Winona area

While the threat for heavy snow is gradually shifting east into central Wisconsin, roads remain snow-covered and dangerous in most areas, according to the National Weather Service in La Crosse.

A winter storm dumped nearly a foot of snow throughout the region, with the bulk falling along the Interstate 90 corridor.

Crashes and slide-offs continue to be reported by law enforcement. Avoid unnecessary travel as road crews work to clear major highways first.

The bulk of additional snow accumulations today will be east of the Mississippi River.

Exit 3

This photo, posted to the Campbell Police Department Facebook page Sunday morning, shows a semi that slid off the road at Exit 3 and Interstate 90 in La Crosse County.
Key links when severe weather strikes

Wisconsin road conditions • Minnesota road conditions • Iowa road conditionsNational Weather Service office in La CrosseLa Crosse Regional Airport • Xcel Energy outage mapGreat Rivers 211

