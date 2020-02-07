{{featured_button_text}}
Winter storm forecast to hit La Crosse, Winona area on Sunday

A winter storm is forecast to bring snow to the La Crosse and Winona area from late Saturday night through Sunday, with 6 or more inches possible.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect late Saturday night through Sunday.

The higher amounts are expected along the Interstate 90 corridor, with much of that falling Sunday morning.

Key links when winter weather strikes

Wisconsin road conditionsMinnesota road conditionsIowa road conditionsNational Weather Service office in La CrosseLa Crosse Regional AirportXcel Energy outage mapGreat Rivers 211

+16 Photos: Snow falls as south as Texas as storm powers through US

