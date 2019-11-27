Snow will continue to fall across much of the Winona area Wednesday morning, with the heaviest snow along and east of the Mississippi River.
Additional snow accumulations through 9 a.m. are expected to be 2 inches or less, with high winds forecast throughout the day.
There have been numerous reports of slide-offs, and authorities stress the importance of slowing down. Interstate 90 West was closed beyond La Crosse County Hwy. B for two hours Wednesday morning because of a weather-related crash. It has since reopened.
Although many schools are closed the day before Thanksgiving, others have called off classes today because of the weather, including La Crescent, Lewiston-Altura, Minnesota State College Southeast, St. Charles, Wabasha and Winona.
By early Wednesday, 8.7 inches of snow was already on the ground in Prior Lake, 7.8 inches at St. Paul and 7.5 inches in Eagan.
At Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, crews worked overnight to clear runways ahead of the busiest travel day before Thanksgiving. About 20 flights were delayed or canceled Wednesday morning out of dozens of flights
The forecast in Winona calls for dry weather on Thanksgiving, but a mix of rain and snow could return Friday afternoon.
