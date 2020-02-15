Due to Sunday’s snowfall, the Ridgeway Community School annual Winter 500 Card Party Tournament has been rescheduled to begin at 1 pm Feb. 16 at 35564 Winona County Rd. 12, Ridgeway.
The tournament will run for three consecutive Sunday afternoons continuing on Feb. 23 and March 1.
Daily prizes will be given to high-scoring men and women and tournament prizes will be given on the last day of play.
There will also be daily drawings for door prizes and refreshments will be served after the tournament each Sunday. Players do not need to have a partner to participate. There is a $5 suggested donation to the school’s parent support group for participating each Sunday with proceeds from the tournament going to support field trips and enrichment activities for the school’s 125 preschool-to-fifth-grade students.
For more information contact the school at 507-454-9566 or toll-free at 1-866-454-9566 or visit the school’s website at www.ridgewayschool.org
