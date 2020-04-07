Winona's Great River Shakespeare Festival postpones 2020 season

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Winona's Great River Shakespeare Festival will postpone its planned 2020 productions until 2021 because of the COVID-10 pandemic, directors announced Tuesday.

“There is no easy way to put this: Due to the continued threat of COVID-19, we must postpone the productions in our 2020 season,” directors said. “Our process is very dependent on workers who arrive in Winona from across the country, and we cannot in good conscience put our company and the community at risk for increasing the spread of COVID-19. As dedicated members of the Winona community, we feel at this time that it is our civic duty to limit the chances of more people being exposed to the virus.

“We want to make it very clear that this is not a cancellation," directors said. "We will mount the season planned for this summer in 2021. Our directors, designers and technicians have been hard at work and planning since the fall, and we don’t intend to let that work go to waste. While we are disappointed we won’t get to perform in the timeline we anticipated, we look forward to coming back next year - and coming back stronger.

Directors noted that theaters have shuttered across the country, heightening the importance for GRSF to survive and grow during the crisis.