Winona's Great River Shakespeare Festival postpones 2020 season

Winona's Great River Shakespeare Festival will postpone its planned 2020 productions until 2021 because of the COVID-10 pandemic, directors announced Tuesday.
“There is no easy way to put this: Due to the continued threat of COVID-19, we must postpone the productions in our 2020 season,” directors said. “Our process is very dependent on workers who arrive in Winona from across the country, and we cannot in good conscience put our company and the community at risk for increasing the spread of COVID-19. As dedicated members of the Winona community, we feel at this time that it is our civic duty to limit the chances of more people being exposed to the virus.
“We want to make it very clear that this is not a cancellation," directors said. "We will mount the season planned for this summer in 2021. Our directors, designers and technicians have been hard at work and planning since the fall, and we don’t intend to let that work go to waste. While we are disappointed we won’t get to perform in the timeline we anticipated, we look forward to coming back next year - and coming back stronger.
Directors noted that theaters have shuttered across the country, heightening the importance for GRSF to survive and grow during the crisis.
“It is essential that Great River Shakespeare Festival does not collapse,” they said. “In order to ensure our future, we must consider both community health and the festival's financial health. By postponing this season, we will continue to be a place where artists can convene and practice their craft, an educational and artistic outlet for the community, and a home for a diverse array of artists.”
While productions are postponed, GRSF officials emphasized they are working on ways to continue to offer education programs, as well as brainstorming distance learning and engagement opportunities for the community.
“We are also looking into possible ways to produce plays in the fall or winter,” organizers said.
“Know that this is not a curtain call. This is only an intermission," they said. "And we will be back for the next act. We can’t wait to see you when the lights come up again.“
2005 Great River Shakespeare Festival
2006 Great River Shakespeare Festival
2006 Great River Shakespeare Festival
2007 Great River Shakespeare Festival
2007 Great River Shakespeare Festival
2008 Great River Shakespeare Festival
2009 Great River Shakespeare Festival
2010 Great River Shakespeare Festival
2010 Great River Shakespeare Festival
2011 Great River Shakespeare Festival
2011 Great River Shakespeare Festival
2011 Great River Shakespeare Festival
2012 Great River Shakespeare Festival
2012 Great River Shakespeare Festival
2012 Great River Shakespeare Festival
2012 Great River Shakespeare Festival
2013 Great River Shakespeare Festival
2013 Great River Shakespeare Festival
2013 Great River Shakespeare Festival
2013 Great River Shakespeare Festival
2013 Great River Shakespeare Festival
2014 Great River Shakespeare Festival
2014 Great River Shakespeare Festival
2015 Great River Shakespeare Festival
2015 Great River Shakespeare Festival
2015 Great River Shakespeare Festival
2016 Great River Shakespeare Festival
2016 Great River Shakespeare Festival
2017 Great River Shakespeare Festival
2017 Great River Shakespeare Festival
2017 Great River Shakespeare Festival
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.