Winona's Catholic Parishes to begin offering public masses June 13

Masses in the Catholic Parishes in Winona are set to resume June 13 and 14.

In-person masses were halted for the Diocese around March 20, when orders of staying at home were created in Minnesota.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Winona-Rochester started to allow masses to continue at its parishes on May 18.

Capacity of the masses will be limited to 25% per service.

Virtual masses have been a success for the churches during the pandemic.

St. Mary’s pastor Father Mike Cronin said in a release about the virtual options: “It’s not easy to look out at empty pews. I know we pastors want to see the folks and I know that people want to get back to regular attendance, but we all agree that we want to do our best to protect the health and safety of everyone who walks through the doors of any parish church in Winona.”

Protocols designed by the Diocese will be followed by the churches.

For more information about these protocols, visit www.dowr.org.

