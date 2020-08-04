Winona's annual Big Muddy Brew N’ Que suspended until September 2021

The annual Big Muddy Brew N’ Que will not bring together Winona residents this year, as the event has been suspended until Labor Day weekend in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce board, along with Winona Main Street Program staff, decided the suspension was the best option to help limit the possible spread of the coronavirus.
“It was not an easy decision, but we felt it was in the best interest of public health and safety and the Chamber/Main Street to not have the event this year. We look forward to beginning planning next spring for Big Muddy 2021, and we have some great ideas to make it the best Big Muddy to date,” Winona Main Street Program staff said in a release published Monday.
For more information about chamber events and how the organization is reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.winonachamber.com.
