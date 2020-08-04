You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winona's annual Big Muddy Brew N’ Que suspended until September 2021
0 comments
alert top story

Winona's annual Big Muddy Brew N’ Que suspended until September 2021

{{featured_button_text}}
Big Muddy Brew 'n Que 2019

Cynthya Porter takes her place and reacts at the table during the 2019 Big Muddy Brew 'n Que celebrity rib eating competition.

 Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News

The annual Big Muddy Brew N’ Que will not bring together Winona residents this year, as the event has been suspended until Labor Day weekend in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce board, along with Winona Main Street Program staff, decided the suspension was the best option to help limit the possible spread of the coronavirus.

“It was not an easy decision, but we felt it was in the best interest of public health and safety and the Chamber/Main Street to not have the event this year. We look forward to beginning planning next spring for Big Muddy 2021, and we have some great ideas to make it the best Big Muddy to date,” Winona Main Street Program staff said in a release published Monday.

For more information about chamber events and how the organization is reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.winonachamber.com.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News