Winonans react to Joe Biden's projected presidential win

Doyle said additionally he believes that Biden may be able to help lead the way when it comes to the climate change crisis, which could impact the Winona area greatly.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The DFL helped sell signs that showed support for local DFL candidates and causes.

University-aged voters helped with the Democratic win in many areas of the nation.

Saint Mary’s University Democratic organization president Clare Bath said that the organization stepped up to help with voting — not just for Democrats, but for all parties — by talking to classes before the election about their options to participate.

Though Bath supported voting for everyone, she was happy to hear that Biden is the projected winner of the election.

She looks forward to how he will interact with other nations and support college students as tuition costs currently continue to rise.

DFL Minnesota Representative Gene Pelowski, who said he was honored to win another term, said about Biden’s projected win, “It will be a changed political environment, and we need to change the political environment. Biden will focus on being the American president, and that is what this country desperately needs.”