Winonans react to Joe Biden's projected presidential win

With Joe Biden’s projected win for president, Winonans can carry on with their daily lives with one big question answered and many people full excitement.
Area resident Madison Mundt, who voted Biden in the election, said while visiting Levee Park Saturday that she was “actually pretty happy” when the results were revealed.
She didn’t give clear reasons for voting for Biden, but said, “He was just the better option, the lesser of two evils, I think.”
Another Levee Park visitor Chris Dickhaus, a resident of Minneapolis who works in connection with Winona State University, said Saturday that he feels “bittersweet” about the win, but is worried about possible backlash.
He said that much of his time has been spent thinking about and focusing on the election in the past couple of days.
Winona County DFL staff member Richard Dahl said in the party’s office Saturday, “The nightmare is over. I feel the way I did when Nixon resigned.”
Fellow staff member Michael Doyle said that he hopes Biden will be able to help support the county during the COVID-19 pandemic and limit any further case growth.
“It’s an embarrassment that our country with the great resources we have hasn’t been able to address this public health crisis. So we’re looking forward to address this public health crisis,” Doyle said.
Doyle said additionally he believes that Biden may be able to help lead the way when it comes to the climate change crisis, which could impact the Winona area greatly.
Support Local Journalism
The DFL helped sell signs that showed support for local DFL candidates and causes.
University-aged voters helped with the Democratic win in many areas of the nation.
Saint Mary’s University Democratic organization president Clare Bath said that the organization stepped up to help with voting — not just for Democrats, but for all parties — by talking to classes before the election about their options to participate.
Though Bath supported voting for everyone, she was happy to hear that Biden is the projected winner of the election.
She looks forward to how he will interact with other nations and support college students as tuition costs currently continue to rise.
DFL Minnesota Representative Gene Pelowski, who said he was honored to win another term, said about Biden’s projected win, “It will be a changed political environment, and we need to change the political environment. Biden will focus on being the American president, and that is what this country desperately needs.”
Republican Minnesota Senator Jeremy Miller, who also received another term in the election and is grateful, said, “I congratulate President Elect Joe Biden and I with him the very best. I’m not sure if there are any ongoing challenges or anything of that nature, but I believe every legal vote should be counted unless there are any documented reports or cases of fraud. I don’t anticipate any changes in the results.”
“I hope our country and state can move past the election and focus on a united vision to move our county and state forward in a positive direction,” Miller said.
The Winona County Republican party could not be reached for comment ahead of the Winona Daily News print deadline Saturday, as the listed phone number on its website is not active and their office was not listed as open until late in the day.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.