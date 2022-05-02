Winonan Tyler Jacob shares his path to freedom after Russian detainment, journey back home

Third of three parts.

After 10 days in Russian detainment, Winonan Tyler Jacob — who moved to Ukraine in November to be with his wife and stepdaughter — was finally able to start his journey to get out of Russian-controlled area.

Freedom

Late on Tuesday, March 22, a Russian guard took Jacob to a hotel and paid for a room for him that night, after helping Jacob get a SIM card and try to get cash out of his bank account — but the transaction was not possible because of international sanctions.

Jacob, who received all of his belongings back, said he was “quite enthusiastic” about finally getting to leave the jail. He enjoyed being able to take a shower, call his family and lay on a normal bed again.

The next day, the guard helped Jacob go to a police station to get the proper visa that he was supposed to have.

When they got there though, the staff at the police station, who recognized him from the news when he was at the checkpoint, said the stamp he received when he entered Crimea was truly all he needed and there hadn’t really been a problem with it.

The guard then took Jacob to get his train ticket to Moscow, which he bought with money that he had stuck in his passport folder before getting on the bus.

The guard left Jacob at the train station, where he waited for six hours for his departure that evening.

Jacob shared that during that time he communicated with his father and a friend who he had connected with through an English speaking club in Kherson, Ukraine, and who he had never met in person. The friend had seen an article in the Star Tribune about Jacob being captured in Russia.

Jacob was originally confused how the friend came across the article, but he learned that the friend actually was from Minneapolis. The friend hadn’t known until the article that Jacob was from Minnesota also.

The three of them figured out how to get a plane ticket for Jacob, with the friend — then in Cyprus — eventually ordering one for him using Jacob’s credit card information.

The communication between Jacob and others was eventually limited, though; he only had access to internet for the first three hours of his trip, as his SIM card stopped providing service once he left Crimea.

With no internet, Jacob said the rest of the trip was “mind-numbing.” He spent his time reading some books that he had downloaded before losing service.

He had limited access to a window during the trip, because he was on a top bunk, so he could not fully admire the views of Russia. It was also dark most of the trip, because of his late departure that Tuesday.

In the United States

While Jacob was facing the uncertainty of being detained by Russians, his mother back home was working to get him back safely.

His mother, Tina Hauser, found out about him being detained on Monday, March 14. It wasn’t a large surprise to her, though, as she had a bad feeling about him getting on the Turkish bus originally.

Hauser learned that he was detained because someone had reached out to her saying that they had seen Jacob being detained when the bus had been stopped.

Hauser took action to help her son, and she gave US Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s Minnesota office a call and left a message.

Quickly, Klobuchar’s office gave her a call back.

Klobuchar said that she felt that Hauser was very genuine and being honest about her son’s situation. Klobuchar was also shown a video of Jacob at the checkpoint in Crimea, which verified Hauser’s story.

Klobuchar reached out to the consulate general in Poland, where she had visited recently. The consulate general took the time to reach out to the Moscow embassy and a call was set up the ambassador in Moscow.

The ambassador in Moscow had a personal interest in the situation because, Klobuchar shared, the ambassador once took his daughter to a hockey camp in Winona, so he knew the area.

When the ambassador was meeting with Russians about the war soon later, he brought up the situation that Jacob was facing.

Soon after, Klobuchar learned the news that Jacob was released.

Jacob wasn’t aware that Klobuchar was involved until the weekend before he got released from detainment, as the guard showed him an article about Klobuchar helping to get him back to the United States.

From Jacob’s perspective, Klobuchar was helping by making it clear that he really was American and not a spy — as he suspects that if he were actually a spy, they would not be publicly claiming him as a United States citizen.

He also believes that Klobuchar helped by bringing attention to the situation — but not too much at the same time.

Returning home

Once Jacob arrived in Moscow, he was able to fly to Turkey and meet up with his wife and stepdaughter.

He and his wife decided it was best for him to return to the United States, so that he could start setting up a life for the family there, as his wife decided her and her daughter would move there, too.

The decision was very different than their original plan when Jacob moved to Ukraine, as they would still be there today if the invasion had not happened. They did not have any plans to move back to the United States.

On March 29, Jacob returned to the United States and surprised his mother, who was not expecting him to come back that day. She thought he was still in Turkey.

It was the first time Hauser and Jacob had seen each other in person in months.

“Oh my god, I was ecstatic. I couldn’t believe it was even real,” Hauser said about Jacob showing up on her doorstep that day.

The two shared many hugs and ended up even crying a bit during the reunion, Hauser said.

She remembers later that night she was even checking on him as he slept at her house, because she felt the need to make sure he was really there.

Soon after Jacob’s return, Jacob and Hauser were able to meet Klobuchar in person for the first time.

Klobuchar shared about the meeting: “(Tina) was crying at our event because I think for her just seeing the horror of what’s going on in Ukraine just reminds her how bad it would be if he was still there. And the fact that we were able to get him out as the war worsens, was really, really important.”

Jacob had connected with Klobuchar previously over the phone after his release from detainment.

Future plans

The future seems to be bright for Jacob and his family.

When Jacob returned to the United States, he returned to his job at Wisconsin Kenworth.

He now plans on moving to Florida for his job later this May.

About Jacob’s move to Florida, Hauser said: “I hope he achieves what he wants by being here in the United States. I know he’s going to miss out traveling to the other countries. I’m glad that they chose to be here in the States. And that way, if he needs something, it’s easier for me to help him and then I have a place to go travel to.”

He is currently helping his wife and stepdaughter through the process of immigration so that they can come live with him there.

Jacob said it was sad to leave his wife and stepdaughter behind temporarily, but he knows that the distance will allow him and his wife to continue to work through their own traumas individually and grow as people.

Because he has taken a fatherly role with his stepdaughter, he shared that leaving her was hard.

“I was heartbroken because that little girl I think loves me more than my wife loves me. And when I had to leave Ukraine, that was the first time I’ve ever seen her cry,” Jacob shared, with the exception of the occasional tantrum in the past.

“I told my wife I’m never going to make that child cry again,” he said.

His stepdaughter certainly has a lot to look forward to in Florida, though, as they will be within a two-hour drive of Disney World and will have many amenities in the gated community that they will live in, including a swimming pool.

“My wife says if (her daughter) knows that there’s a swimming pool, she’s going to scream so loud that they’ll hear it in Ukraine,” Jacob said.

The couple has also discussed the possibility of expanding their family in the future, but the conversation is on hold until they settle into life here in the United States.

Jacob’s wife has shared with him that she has an idea for what she wants to do as a career in the United States, Jacob said, but he doesn’t know all of the details quite yet. He thinks she could teach English as a second language here, too.

Hauser said that she’s excited about having Jacob’s wife in his life. She shared that she has spoken through messages and video chats with her.

Lessons learned

From his time in Ukraine, Jacob shared: “The main thing that I’ve learned is keeping things clean is very important, even if it’s emotional or physical. So I learned that lesson because over in Ukraine, they washed their shoes almost every day. I thought it was insane.”

But from this, he learned an emotional lesson, “that like if we clean ourselves internally every day that we will become a better person at the end of the month.”

He also said that he learned it’s good to pay attention to your emotions. He feels like if he hadn’t done so while detained, he likely would been an emotional wreck by the end.

Klobuchar hopes people take away a message from Jacob’s experience, too.

Klobuchar hopes that this situation “reminds you that as much as sometimes people want to bury their head in the sand, international problems come knocking at your door.”

“We have Minnesotans all over the world, and we often have issues,” she said. “We have a hiker that was captured in Iran and we got him out. You can’t pretend that the world around you doesn’t affect you.”

She added: “This is not just the Ukrainians’ problem. This is the world’s problem because this is an act of aggression by a foreign country that has disregarded all the conventions of our world. It’s a democracy under attack, and we must do everything to help the Ukrainians.”

Klobuchar said that she’s really happy to be an advocate for the United States providing support to Ukraine, as people there work to protect their country.

“It’s very important that we keep supporting them,” Klobuchar said.

