Winonan Steve Schild will read his essay "Tractor Lights" at a launch party for the anthology, "Contours," just published by the Driftless Writing Center of Viroqua at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 in The Rooted Spoon, 219 South Main St., Viroqua.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
"Tractor Lights," featured in the anthology, is a remembrance from Schild's upbringing on a family farm outside of Houston, Minnesota. Schild has written multiple collections, including "Gone Away from Crystal Valley," "Eros in Autumn" and "These Humans" recently published with Shipwreckt Books.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.