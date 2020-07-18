Winonan identified in fatal crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carolyn Kryzer 34, of Winona was the victim of a fatal accident in southwest Wisconsin last week.

Kryzer died in a head-on car crash early Thursday in the town of Seneca.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 3:16 a.m. about a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 35.

Kryzer was driving southbound in a 2020 Dodge Durango when she crossed the centerline, according to a release from Crawford County Sheriff Dale McCullick.

The vehicle struck a semi-tractor trailer, driven by a 63-year-old man from Prairie du Chien traveling northbound.

The woman’s vehicle overturned in the middle of the road and became engulfed in flames.

The man’s vehicle went off the road and ended up in a marsh area located between the highway and nearby railroad.

No passenger was in either vehicle.

The highway was closed for eight hours after the crash.

