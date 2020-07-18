You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Winonan identified in fatal crash
0 comments
alert top story

Winonan identified in fatal crash

{{featured_button_text}}

Carolyn Kryzer 34, of Winona was the victim of a fatal accident in southwest Wisconsin last week.

Kryzer died in a head-on car crash early Thursday in the town of Seneca.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 3:16 a.m. about a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 35.

Kryzer was driving southbound in a 2020 Dodge Durango when she crossed the centerline, according to a release from Crawford County Sheriff Dale McCullick.

The vehicle struck a semi-tractor trailer, driven by a 63-year-old man from Prairie du Chien traveling northbound.

The woman’s vehicle overturned in the middle of the road and became engulfed in flames.

The man’s vehicle went off the road and ended up in a marsh area located between the highway and nearby railroad.

No passenger was in either vehicle.

The highway was closed for eight hours after the crash.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News